Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 373 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

NYSE:BA opened at $336.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

