Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $146.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

