Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at $5,522,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

