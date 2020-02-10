Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

