Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,581 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

