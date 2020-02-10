Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

