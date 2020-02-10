Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

UTX opened at $156.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

