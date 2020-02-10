Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 369 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $226.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $148.36 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

