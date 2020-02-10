Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $95.38 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

