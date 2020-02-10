Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 397 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,689,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $212.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.