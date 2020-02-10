Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 503,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $162.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.