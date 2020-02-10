Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 255,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.