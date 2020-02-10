Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $333.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.47 and a 12 month high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

