Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IART. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

