Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $605.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.48 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Verso reported sales of $695.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Verso by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 16.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.