James O. Etheredge Sells 1,274 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACN stock opened at $211.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

