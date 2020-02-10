James O. Etheredge Sells 1,274 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ACN stock opened at $211.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
