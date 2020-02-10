Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) Insider Buys £10,094 in Stock

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) insider Reginald L. Gott purchased 100,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,094 ($13,278.08).

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. Filtronic Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.48.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

