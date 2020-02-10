Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $682,800.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $88.64 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

