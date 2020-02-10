Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells $497,861.60 in Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHTR opened at $525.21 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.22 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

