Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $497,875.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WAL stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

