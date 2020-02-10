Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells $426,440.15 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $196,547.38.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $2,164,271.76.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80.

Splunk stock opened at $162.55 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after buying an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.