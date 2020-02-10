William (Bill) Ronald Purchases 7,229 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,399.15 ($18.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,087.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,411.36 ($31.72).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

