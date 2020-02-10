Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $500,010.00 in Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $500,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,317,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Sabah Oney sold 100 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $362,398.35.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALEC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alector by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alector by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.