Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:HTH opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

