Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $506,143.20 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ROK stock opened at $202.72 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

