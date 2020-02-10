Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $761,200.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $785.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.