Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $306,072.55 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

