Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells $762,100.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10.

Shares of INSP opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

