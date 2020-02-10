Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) PT Raised to $34.00

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $7,939,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.