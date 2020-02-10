BidaskClub Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGN. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 117.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $3,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AxoGen by 439.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

