BidaskClub Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGN. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
