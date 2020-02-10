Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.56.

ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

