Morgan Stanley Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $70.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.