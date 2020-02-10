Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATOS stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Atossa Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

