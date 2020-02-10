Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

ATNX opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Athenex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 93,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Athenex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Athenex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

