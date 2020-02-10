Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

ASTE stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astec Industries by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Astec Industries by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

