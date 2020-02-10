Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.
ASTE stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.48.
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.
