iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.41 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.