Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

