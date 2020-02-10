Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

