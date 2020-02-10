Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 87,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.94 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

