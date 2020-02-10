Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

