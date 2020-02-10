Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,720 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

