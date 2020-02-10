Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 118 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nordson by 108.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

