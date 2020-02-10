Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.