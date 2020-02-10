Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carter’s worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,687. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

