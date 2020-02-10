Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 43 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BLK opened at $555.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $556.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

