Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.14 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

