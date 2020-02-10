Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 45,903 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $852,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

