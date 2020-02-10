Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $13.44 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $41.99 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

