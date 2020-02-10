Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

