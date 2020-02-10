Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 658,373 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 658,373 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.67% of KAR Auction Services worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE:KAR opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.